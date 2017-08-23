Police searching for suspect in deadly Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting last week in Newport News.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 7300 block of River Road — behind the Admiral Pointe Apartments — around 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries overnight.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Eric Blackshear.

Police said Wednesday that they’ve taken out warrants on 24-year-old Donnell A. Howard, of Hampton. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If you see Howard or know of his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.