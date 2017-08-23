Police investigating BayPort Credit Union robbery in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a robbery at a BayPort Credit Union in Newport News.

Dispatch tells WAVY.com the robbery was reported at a BayPort on Warwick Boulevard. It is unknown at this time whether or not this was an armed robbery.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard confirmed that there was action on the interstate for a pursuit related to the robbery. Maynard says police were called to the bank around 9:45 a.m.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Newport News police and Virginia State Police for more information about this robbery

