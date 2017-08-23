ODU president announces new $200 million fundraising campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University President John Broderick talked about “ambitious new initiatives” Wednesday morning in his annual State of the University address.

One of these is the a $200 million fundraising campaign. Money raised in this campaign would go toward student scholarships, faculty salaries, and research, according to Broderick.

In his speech at the Ted Constant Convocation Center, Broderick said the university will outline graduate health sciences programs and centers, including telehealth, resiliency and water technology efforts, later this fall.

Broderick acknowledged that the goal of raising $200 million over the next few years is lofty, but he says it’s needed to meet the goals he wants to see achieved at the Norfolk campus.

He says ODU has raised hundreds of millions in philanthropic donations that have gone toward specific purposes like the new basketball facility.

In order to attract the best and brightest, Broderick says ODU needs to increase funds for faculty teaching and research.

And he says part of that fundraising should go toward bridging a scholarship gap, saying that the average students falls about $1,700 short of being able to afford the cost of attendance. Broderick wants students to have access to opportunities that previously may have been out of reach.

#ODU recorded the highest graduation rate in its history this year. #ODUSOU17 — ODU (@ODU) August 23, 2017

Broderick also announced in his speech that women’s volleyball would be joining the university’s athletics programs by 2020.

The new team will start practicing in a renovated space in the Jarrett Building by 2019.

Deanna LeBlanc will have more on Broderick’s speech tonight on WAVY News 10 at 4.