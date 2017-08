VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday in Virginia Beach.

Emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard around 2:49 p.m.

The only person in the vehicle died at the scene, according to police.

The southbound lanes of Oceana are closed between First Colonial Road and Bells Road.

There are major delays nearby. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

