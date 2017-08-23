Norfolk man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Wednesday to receipt of child pornography.

Court documents say Alfredo Martinez, 49, was identified in an online undercover operation as sharing images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In May 2017, law enforcement executed a federal search warrant at his house in Norfolk. Martinez was found in possession of multiple items of electronic media that contained images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including a cell phone, external hard drive and three different computers.

Martinez was arrested at the time of the search warrant and was later indicted by a federal grand jury.

Martinez faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on November 21.