Norfolk man accused of punching, biting, throwing urine on officers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing several charges for allegedly committing vandalism and assaulting multiple officers.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Park Crescent for a vandalism that had just happened. When police arrived, they found broken glass and a vandalized vehicle, but the suspect had already taken off.

Police found the suspect a short time later walking in the roadway along the 300 block of Campostella Road. He had reportedly disrobed and was bleeding profusely. As an officer tried to take the man into custody, police say he punched the officer in the face, causing a severe laceration.

According to police, the man refused orders from officers to get on the ground, so an officer tased him with a department issued taser. The man was then taken into custody without further incident.

The man — identified by police as 36-year-old Gary J. Hardy — was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be evaluated and treated for the injuries caused by the vandalism.

Hardy is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, vandalism, possession of narcotics, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

The officer was taken to the hospital as well with a non life-threatening injury. No other officers were hurt during the incident.

While at the hospital on Monday, police say Hardy again assaulted two police officers by throwing urine on them. He also allegedly began vandalizing the hospital room. As police were restraining Hardy, he bit one officer, according to police. Hardy was restrained a short time later.

As a result of the second incident, Hardy is now facing additional charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony vandalism, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

Both officers assaulted in the second incident were treated at the hospital and released.

Hardy remains hospitalized.