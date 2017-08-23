Neighborhood grants available for flooding projects in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk has announced that neighborhood grants are available for projects to help reduce flooding.

The small-scale projects — part of the “Retain Your Rain” program — include rain gardens, barrels and bioswales.

“We’re asking civic leagues and communities to come together and apply for us to hold a workshop out in their communities, showing them how to install those kinds of projects, like a rain barrel or a rain garden and how to maintain them so that they can be part of the solution for both our water quality and water quantity issues,” said Christine Morris, the city’s Chief Resilience Officer.

Norfolk civic leagues and neighborhood associations can apply for up to $2,000 in Block by Block Neighborhood Pride grants, under certain conditions.

The application deadline is September 16. To learn more, click here.