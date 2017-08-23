Man wanted for assaulting woman in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an assault.

On August 18, police responded after a woman was assaulted around 10:30 p.m. while walking in the area of Greenfield Crescent and Carolina Road. The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

The subject was described as a dark-skinned black male believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s, approximately 5’7″, last seen wearing black shorts and an orange hoodie.

Police released images of the suspect.

Anyone that can identify him or has information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.