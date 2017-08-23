JCC police need help to ID suspects who used counterfeit cash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for two suspects who bought several sunglasses using counterfeit money.

On August 11, two people entered the Sunglass Hut Outlet and purchased several hundred dollars in sunglasses using counterfeit $50 and $100 bills. Later that day, the two went to the SunGlass Hut stores in Chesterfield and Newport News and returned the sunglasses for cash, according to police.

If you have any information on the suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.