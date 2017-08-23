It’s a Music Weekend in Hampton Roads

Friday, August 25 : Goo Goo Dolls @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

They’ve had hit songs on Billboard’s Top 100 and been featured in blockbuster film soundtracks, now the Goo Goo Dolls are making their way to Virginia Beach.

The Long Way Home Summer Tour will feature hits like: Iris, Slide, Black Balloon and tons more. Teen Choice Award Winner and American Idol, Phillip Phillips will open be the opening act.

It’s all going down Friday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. Don’t miss your chance to see the Goo Goo Dolls and Phillip Phillips. Doors open at 7 p.m and tickets start at $7.

Saturday, August 26 : Brothers Osborne @ Mill Point Park – Hampton, VA

John and T.J. Osborne, better known as Brothers Osborne, are rising stars on the country scene. This Saturday, they will rock the stage in Hampton at Mill Point Park.

After taking home the CMA award for vocal duo of the year in 2016, the music industry has taken note. Come see for yourself why the Brothers Osborne star is skyrocketing.

Saturday at Mill Point Park in Hampton. The show starts at 7 p.m. General Admission tickets are free based on first-come first-serve basis.

Tuesday, August 29 : LoCash @ 31st street park

They are two of Nashville’s fastest-rising songwriters, turned performers, now LoCash is heading to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and you can watch for free!

Come out Tuesday, August 29 and get ready to experience a show you won’t forget. LoCash has taken their biggest hits from the last 10 years and put them all into a show we all can enjoy.

This will be the last Whisper Concert at the 31st street park stage for the summer. The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 29. Admission is FREE