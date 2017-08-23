Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate dies at the hospital

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at Hampton Roads Regional Jail (HRRJ) died Tuesday.

Thirty-five-year-old Michael Masean Hall died around 11:41 p.m. while at Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Jail officials say Hall arrived at HRRJ “on or about” March 1, 2017. He was sentenced in Chesapeake Circuit Court on July 7, 2017, for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Hall was taken to the emergency room at Maryview on Aug. 14. He returned to the jail that same day after he was discharged from the hospital, according to jail officials.

Two days later, on Aug. 16, Hall was again taken to the Maryview emergency room, where he stayed until he passed away.

The jail says they will not release information about Hall’s medical conditions at this time due to privacy concerns.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.