Family spreads love with signs posted throughout downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you have been to downtown Norfolk lately, there is a good chance that you have seen a heart or two. It’s likely, since there are about 800 of them around the Mermaid City.

However, amid the hustle and bustle and on every corner, every light pole, cross walk, even parking meter — there is something colorful you can’t miss, thanks to a dad and his three girls. The hearts are a simple concept but many say they pack a punch with words of love including “Better together” and “Spread love, not hate.”

Maybe it’s what we need to hear right now or maybe it’ll change your mood. Maybe. The Rubenstein clan hopes so.

Chezna Rubenstein turned 10 years old on Wednesday and chose to spend her day putting up paper hearts around the city.

“We wanted to spread positivity around the world so that we can make it a better place,” said Chezna. “I don’t like [hate and] it shouldn’t be here.”

Together, Chezna and her two sisters Aradhana and Samara walk miles and miles a day to put up the hearts.

“No matter how old you are, it’s never too early to care about these things especially with all that is going on in the world,” said Aradhana.

They are wise words from a 13-year-old and her sisters who will continue to spread a message from their hearts.

“I hope that people understand what we are doing in the world around here is not right and the hearts should represent something good in the world,” said Chezna.

The family encourages others to put up signs — and it’s working! A hospital in Suffolk did the same thing.