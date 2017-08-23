Driver killed in head-on collision on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday in Suffolk.

Virginia State Police say it happened at 9:58 p.m. on Interstate 664 north at the entrance ramp from College Drive.

According to police, a 2014 Dodge Ram was heading southbound in the northbound lanes onto the ramp and hit a 2012 Nissan Rouge head on.

The driver of the Ram, a white male, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released the driver’s identity.

