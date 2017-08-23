Athletes give shoutouts to #OlympicDay on social media

Olympic Day is celebrated each June 23 to memorialize the birth of the modern Olympic Games and is celebrated in more than 160 countries.

Nearly 600,000 people worldwide will celebrate the holiday’s three major pillars: move, learn, and discover while encompassing the Olympics’ spirit of excellence, friendship, and respect.

“Olympic Day marks an exciting milestone on the sporting calendar each year, and gives us the opportunity to spread the values of Olympism to the next generation of Team USA athletes and fans,” U.S. Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said in a press release. “Hundreds of inspiring Team USA athletes, National Governing Bodies and Multi-Sport Organizations have come together to bring sport and the Olympic values to communities throughout the country.”