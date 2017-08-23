2 found dead after Hertford County crews extinguish house fire

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two people were found dead after crews battled a house fire overnight in Hertford County.

Sheriff Dexter Hayes tells WAVY.com a deputy on patrol came upon a house fire just after 1:30 a.m. Fire department and EMS crews were called to the scene.

Two people were found dead inside after fire department crews extinguished and cleared the fire.

An autopsy is being done to officially determine how they died, Hayes says. At this point, he added, it is being considered a fatal fire death investigation.

Hayes says an arson investigator has yet to determine whether or not the fire was intentionally set.

Hayes says the two people found dead will not be identified until family members are notified.

