York County deputies searching for arson suspect

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators in York County are searching for an arson suspect.

At 7:22 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were called to respond to the 100 block of Dealba Lane for a disorderly person. Before authorities got to the scene, the call was upgraded to a fire.

The blaze started in a 48 foot trailer that had several bales of hay stored inside. Firefighters extinguished the fire. The trailer had minor damage, but not all of the hay was lost.

The sheriff’s office has taken out six warrants against 46-year-old Marty Stewart Moran for burning or destroying personal property. He’s described as a white male with blonde hair, about 5 feet 10 inches or 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds.

According to authorities, Moran’s last known address was in the 100 block of York Point Drive in the Seaford area.

If you know of Moran’s whereabouts or see him, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.