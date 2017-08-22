Woman accused of spitting in officer’s face in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing charges for allegedly spitting in one officer’s face and kicking two other officers in Newport News.

At about 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Wal-Mart in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue for a report of a disorderly customer who was stealing and assaulting staff. When police got to the store, they spoke with the manager, who said a woman had left and was walking along Jefferson toward the interstate exit.

Officers checked the area and found 33-year-old Nicole Codekas, of Yorktown. Police say Codekas was extremely confrontational when approached by officers and smelled strongly of alcohol. Her speech was reportedly slurred and she was extremely incoherent, according to police.

As officers tried to detain Codekas, she resisted. Police say another officer arrived at the scene and helped to get Codekas under control.

Police spoke with Wal-Mart staff again about what happened. They said Codekas got physical with employees and then tried to steal from the store, but ended up dropping everything. The staff said they just wanted Codekas to get off store property, but she refused.

Officers told Codekas she was going to receive a summons for being drunk in public and would then be taken to a local hotel. While at the hotel, police say Codekas began getting disorderly again — yelling, screaming and trying to kick the window out of a police cruiser. Officers tried to get her to stop kicking the window and she reportedly began trying to force the door open, so officers couldn’t shut it. Police then told Codekas she was going to be booked into jail. Officers told her to put her feet back in the car, but she wouldn’t, according to police. As officers tried to get Codekas’ feet back in the cruiser, police say she repeatedly kicked, hitting one officer in the lower abdomen. She also allegedly kicked another officer as he tried to help.

More officers got to the scene and put Codekas in restraints so she could be taken to booking. When officers tried to get her out of the vehicle, she continued to be disorderly, police say. She then allegedly spit in an officer’s face.

Codekas is charged with profane swearing/public intoxication and three counts of assault on law enforcement.