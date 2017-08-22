Va. Beach woman pleads guilty to charges of running unlicensed day care

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman has pleaded guilty to several counts of running an unlicensed day care.

Marlene Rice was charged last August following the death of a 4-month-old girl in her care. A grand jury later indicted her on charges of not having a license.

Rice, 49, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 11 total counts of operating an unlicensed daycare, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. She could be facing up to 12 months for each charge.

Rice was initially charged with child abuse and neglect, but the Commonwealth said Tuesday it has insufficient evidence to connect Rice to the child’s death.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 21, 2017.