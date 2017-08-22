Va. Beach man sues Home Depot for $1 million

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is suing Home Depot, claiming a piece of steel pipe in a store hit and injured him two years ago.

The lawsuit filed by Gilbert Martinez in July is seeking $1 million in damages.

Martinez claims he was returning a plant to a Home Depot location — on Lynnhaven Parkway near Princess Anne Road — in June of 2015 when he was hit by a steel pipe that had fallen.

He claims to have suffered “serious” injuries from the alleged incident, including permanent disability and deformity. Martinez alleges Home Depot was negligent, and did not secure the pipe or warn customers of the potential hazard.

In a response, Home Depot admits Martinez was in the store, but denies all the allegations and is demanding “strict proof” of the incident.

The company also denies that it owes Martinez $1 million.

