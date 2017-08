WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Secret Service and DC police are investigating an unattended package near the White House.

Secret Service tweeted Tuesday that the package was near the North Fence of the White House.

Pedestrian traffic along Penn Ave between 15th & 17th and the area of LaFayette Park is restricted due to law enforcement activity. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2017

NBC News National Correspondent Peter Alexander reports that all members of the press were cleared off White House North Lawn positions.

