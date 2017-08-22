Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Police and medics were called to the 7800 block of Restmere Road shortly after 10:20 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man inside an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.