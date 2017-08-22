Reck on the Road: Wanda Tyner

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 1985, Virginia Beach United Methodist church put in an amazing Casavant Pipe Organ with more than 2800 pipes. They needed someone to play that powerful instrument and that person was Wanda Tyner.

After 42 music filled years and countless services and events, Wanda decided to put up her music book and retire from playing the organ. While she has not played that organ in many months, she wanted to play it for you one last time. We get to know Wanda Tyner in this week’s edition of Reck on the Road.