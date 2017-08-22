Power outage in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A power outage is affecting several hundred customers in downtown Suffolk.

At about 3:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a downed power line at Market and Pine streets. The intersection is closed and the traffic light at Saratoga and Market streets isn’t working.

The traffic light at Finney Avenue and Pinner Street is also out due to a tree branch that fell on a power line at Katherine Street and East Constance Road.

Emergency crews are on the scene at both locations. Dominion Energy has been notified as well.

Because of the outage, the Morgan Memorial Library closed at 4:00 p.m. Suffolk City Hall remains open and is operating on generator power.