Portsmouth council agrees to postpone vote on leftover education funds

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth city council members agreed on Tuesday night to postpone a vote regarding how to spend leftover school funds.

At the end of each fiscal school year, council has the option to send any unused funds back to the city, or to reappropriate the money for the division to keep, according to Portsmouth Public Schools Spokesperson Cherise Newsome.

Newsome said in recent years, the division has always been able to keep the unspent dollars. But this year, the city manager apparently proposed that the city retain roughly $5.8 million of the $14.3 million leftover at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

Council was set to vote on four ordinances Tuesday night, which would have had problematic “ramifications,” according to School Board Chairman Claude Parent.

The division reportedly uses those remaining funds for things like health care costs and supply purchases ordered prior to the June 30 cutoff.

“We’re not trying to hoard money,” Parent told 10 On Your Side. “We’re trying to do what’s best for our kids and to buy the technology, all the resources that they need to have a better future.”

Tuesday morning, ahead of the formal session, Parent sent an email to council, requesting an appeal.

“We’d like to share our concerns with you in a sit-down meeting between the school board and the council. I plead with you to hold off on tonight’s vote on the reappropriation,” the email read.

During the formal session, council unanimously voted to pull the ordinances from the agenda and to direct the city manager to meet with Superintendent Elie Bracy next week. City Manager Dr. Lydia Pettis-Patton stated her staff and Bracy’s have already scheduled three meetings.

“I truly believe Dr. Patton has a passion for the students, so I’m hoping through our talks, through our negotiations, that we will come out and we’ll be able to come up with a resolution that will be beneficial for the students,” Bracy told 10 On Your Side.

It’s unclear whether the ordinances would have passed council on Tuesday. Discussions during Monday night’s work session indicated that members were split on the matter.

Councilman Mark Whitaker stated that the city should not be “micromanaging” how the schools spend money.

“I find this very troubling that we’re going through this process,” he said. “We haven’t had this type of antagonistic relationship prior to this administration.”

Councilman Nathan Clark said that “we’re not gonna tell [the division] how to spend every dollar they get back, but we’re trying to be fiscally responsible on the amount that we give them back.”

On Tuesday, Mayor John Rowe said “we have to make strategic allocation, we can’t just throw money at education, we have to strategically decide where’s the best place to put the money.”

He added that the decision to postpone the vote will allow “the superintendent and the city manager to have that conversation.”

Both Bracy and Parent told 10 On Your Side that they appreciate the opportunity to further the discussion.

The matter comes just days after Bracy held a press conference claiming that the city hadn’t paid the division a hefty payment it was owed for the 2017-2018 year. The city later wired the funds.