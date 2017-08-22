Portsmouth city manager to research possibly moving Confederate statue

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Council on Tuesday addressed the Confederate monument in Olde Towne.

Council directed the city manager to research and report back on the steps needed to move the memorial to the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Councilman Bill Moody — and several citizens — expressed their desires to have it stay put.

The debate comes on the heels of the violence in Charlottesville. At Tuesday’s meeting, council adopted a resolution to stand with the city in unity.

People wore purple ribbons in honor of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville.

Here's that resolution I told you about last night – stating Portsmouth stands with Charlottesville @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fCA9j7ySbO — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) August 22, 2017