Pastor has message for whoever burglarized, vandalized his church

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A local pastor has a message for the person or people who vandalized his church and stole thousands of dollars in equipment: Come forward, we’ll forgive you, and make this right.

Police say between July 23 and July 26, someone burglarized and vandalized the New Day Church on Foxwood Drive in Virginia Beach.

Pastor Richard Pickens says he was frustrated when he heard about the vandalism.

“There were broken plates from our coffee area. Our sign, one of our letters in ‘New Day Church’ was knocked to the ground,” Pastor Pickens said. “And it takes a lot of time to clean everything up.”

According to Pickens, anointing oil from a blue bottle was also thrown against the wall. The pastor recently renovated his church and bought a new soundboard, but it was taken. Pickens says up to $8,000 in items were stolen.

According to police, other items that were stolen include an HP computer, two audio microphones, an effects pedal, a keyboard, two Apple iPads, an Apple computer and more.

“Why would you go into a place and just destroy things? But I know things happen,” said Pastor Pickens.

A guitar was also taken — and not just any guitar, according to the pastor.

“The guitar was a very personal guitar signed by an award winning guy from our church and it was a specific color. There were green strings and blue strings,” Pickens said.

According to the search warrant obtained by 10 On Your Side, the guitar was found at Guitar Center on Virginia Beach Boulevard. The person who sold the guitar to the store said he bought it from someone on the LetGo app.

Police are still investigating and no one has been charged. But when and if the person is caught, Pastor Pickens hope they’ll turn this wrong into a right.

“I think for their sake, it would be good for them to meet someone who would forgive them,” he said. “I’m not mad at anybody but at the same time, there is an expectation that they would restore that and make that right.”