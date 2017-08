NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged for an alleged rape incident in Newport News, police say.

Newport News police say they were called to a local hospital on June 20 for a report of a past rape.

Officers spoke with a woman, who reported that someone named Jonathan Williams raped her. She reportedly said the incident happened after the two left a local bar and went to a nearby apartment complex.

An investigation led to Williams, 24, being arrested and charged with rape, police say.