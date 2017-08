VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery in Virginia Beach.

According to police, it happened around 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 7. in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive.

Police say those involved in the incident “had arranged to conduct an illicit activity when the robbery” happened.

Zhakel Tyrese Lane, 18, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of breaking and entering and carrying a concealed weapon.