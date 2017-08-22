Man arrested in McDonald’s shooting pleads guilty to brandishing a firearm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Norfolk appeared in court Tuesday.

Stephan Hayes was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of felony in the shooting, which injured a 38-year-old man. The incident happened at the McDonald’s at 2328 E. Princess Anne Road on the morning of June 28.

Witnesses told 10 On Your Side on the day of the shooting that the 38-year-old man was coming at Hayes with a crowbar, swinging. Police reviewed evidence and said the two men had a confrontation. A crowbar was found at the scene.

In court Tuesday, Hayes had the malicious wounding nolle prossed, or withdrawn. The use of a firearm charge was dropped.

Hayes pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm. He was sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 16 days suspended, which equals time served. He will also be on probation for two years.