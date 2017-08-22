Long-term care facility on the Eastern Shore to close

Related Coverage Riverside Health System ending house call program on the Peninsula

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) – Nearly 90 residents at the Riverside Shore Rehabilitation Center on the Eastern Shore will need to find a new home. 10 On Your Side confirmed the center will close on October 21.

Riverside says the facility is old and has had multiple issues. “The Riverside Shore Rehabilitation Center infrastructure has outlived its useful life expectancy,” said Ed Heckler, Vice President of Riverside Lifelong Health division “Our most viable alternative is to close the facility.”

Riverside says it will help the 89 long-term care residents find a new home with the appropriate level of care.

There are 128 employees at the facility and Riverside says it is meeting with them individually to help them find employment.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safe and appropriate transition of our residents.” said Bill Downey, President and CEO of Riverside Health System, “We also are committed to providing our team members support in this transition.”

