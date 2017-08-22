JCC health officials search for 2 dogs that bit someone

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials are searching for two dogs that bit a person in James City County last week.

The Peninsula Health District says it happened on Friday, Aug. 18, in the Fenwick Hills subdivision. The dogs were described as possible Schnauzers.

If the dogs aren’t found, the victim may have to get shots to prevent rabies.

Once the dogs are found, they won’t be taken away from their owner, just placed on an in-home confinement for 10 days.

If you think you’ve seen these dogs in this area, call the Peninsula Health District’s Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277. After hours, call the James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.