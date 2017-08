PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Kristen Osborne who is a disability advocate and food allergy consultant as well as the owner and founder of The Prioritized Group. Kristen made “Lunchbox Friendly Mac-n-Cheese” that is Gluten and Dairy Free… so it’s also Allergen Friendly.

(757) 300-3100

ThePrioritizedGroup.com

hello@theprioritizedgroup.com