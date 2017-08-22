HRT to hold public meetings about fare increase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is holding public meetings over the next few weeks to share information about a fare increase.
The increase is set to take effect Sunday, Oct. 1.
HRT introduced the first of a two-part fare change in July 2014. The cost of a one-way fare went from $1.50 to $1.75. This next phase will increase a one-way fare to $2.00.
“This two-year phasing was done to specifically address concerns raised by customers in order to prepare for the increase,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT.
HRT will hold public meetings about the fare change in each city that uses the agency’s service. Norfolk and Newport News will host two meetings. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. Each meeting will present the same information to the public.
Find a list of the meetings below:
- August 23 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Meyera Oberndorf Central Library
4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.
Virginia Beach
Served by local bus route 20
- August 28 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Tidewater Community College
120 Campus Drive
Portsmouth
Served by local bus routes 44 and 45
- August 30 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Mary D. Pretlow Public Library
111 W. Ocean View Avenue
Norfolk
Served by local bus routes 1 and 3
- September 6 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Denbigh Community Center
15198 Warwick Blvd.
Newport News
Served by local bus routes 106 and 107
- September 7 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Hampton Roads Transit
3400 Victoria Blvd.
Hampton
Served by local bus route 103
- September 9 | 10:30 am – 12:00 noon
Clarence Cuffee Community Center
2019 Windy Road
Chesapeake
Served by local bus route 13
- September 14 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
Huntersville Recreation Center
830 Goff Street
Norfolk
Served by local bus routes 4 and 8
- September 16 | 10:30 am – 12:00 noon
Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center
2410 Wickham Avenue
Newport News
Served by local bus routes 101 and 105