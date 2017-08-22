HRT to hold public meetings about fare increase

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is holding public meetings over the next few weeks to share information about a fare increase.

The increase is set to take effect Sunday, Oct. 1.

HRT introduced the first of a two-part fare change in July 2014. The cost of a one-way fare went from $1.50 to $1.75. This next phase will increase a one-way fare to $2.00.

“This two-year phasing was done to specifically address concerns raised by customers in order to prepare for the increase,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT.

HRT will hold public meetings about the fare change in each city that uses the agency’s service. Norfolk and Newport News will host two meetings. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. Each meeting will present the same information to the public.

Find a list of the meetings below:

August 23 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Meyera Oberndorf Central Library

4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Virginia Beach

Served by local bus route 20

August 28 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Tidewater Community College

120 Campus Drive

Portsmouth

Served by local bus routes 44 and 45

August 30 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Mary D. Pretlow Public Library

111 W. Ocean View Avenue

Norfolk

Served by local bus routes 1 and 3

September 6 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Denbigh Community Center

15198 Warwick Blvd.

Newport News

Served by local bus routes 106 and 107

September 7 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Hampton Roads Transit

3400 Victoria Blvd.

Hampton

Served by local bus route 103

September 9 | 10:30 am – 12:00 noon

Clarence Cuffee Community Center

2019 Windy Road

Chesapeake

Served by local bus route 13

September 14 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Huntersville Recreation Center

830 Goff Street

Norfolk

Served by local bus routes 4 and 8

September 16 | 10:30 am – 12:00 noon

Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center

2410 Wickham Avenue

Newport News

Served by local bus routes 101 and 105