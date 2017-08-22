HRT to hold public meetings about fare increase

By Published: Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit is holding public meetings over the next few weeks to share information about a fare increase.

The increase is set to take effect Sunday, Oct. 1.

HRT introduced the first of a two-part fare change in July 2014. The cost of a one-way fare went from $1.50 to $1.75. This next phase will increase a one-way fare to $2.00.

“This two-year phasing was done to specifically address concerns raised by customers in order to prepare for the increase,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT.

HRT will hold public meetings about the fare change in each city that uses the agency’s service. Norfolk and Newport News will host two meetings. Staff will be on hand to answer questions. Each meeting will present the same information to the public.

Find a list of the meetings below:

  • August 23 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
    Meyera Oberndorf Central Library
    4100 Virginia Beach Blvd.
    Virginia Beach
    Served by local bus route 20
  • August 28 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
    Tidewater Community College
    120 Campus Drive
    Portsmouth
    Served by local bus routes 44 and 45
  • August 30 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
    Mary D. Pretlow Public Library
    111 W. Ocean View Avenue
    Norfolk
    Served by local bus routes 1 and 3
  • September 6 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
    Denbigh Community Center
    15198 Warwick Blvd.
    Newport News
    Served by local bus routes 106 and 107
  • September 7 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
    Hampton Roads Transit
    3400 Victoria Blvd.
    Hampton
    Served by local bus route 103
  • September 9 | 10:30 am – 12:00 noon
    Clarence Cuffee Community Center
    2019 Windy Road
    Chesapeake
    Served by local bus route 13
  • September 14 | 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.
    Huntersville Recreation Center
    830 Goff Street
    Norfolk
    Served by local bus routes 4 and 8
  • September 16 | 10:30 am – 12:00 noon
    Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center
    2410 Wickham Avenue
    Newport News
    Served by local bus routes 101 and 105