Hampton VA Medical Center holding town hall

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center is hosting an information fair and town hall session Thursday.

The goal of the town hall is to ensure that veterans are aware of their benefits, answer their questions and help them enroll in services. Representatives from the Choice Program, Veteran Benefits Regional Office and Hampton VA leadership will also be on hand to speak with veterans and their family members.

The event takes place from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the education and building center on campus at Building 83 on Averill Avenue in Hampton.