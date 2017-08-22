Confederate monument expected to come up at Norfolk council meeting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Confederate monument in downtown Norfolk is expected to come up during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

This is the first council meeting since the violence in Charlottesville — and the first meeting since Mayor Kenny Alexander announced his desire to move the Confederate monument from Main Street to Elmwood Cemetery.

Last week, more than 100 people protested around the monument, calling for it to be moved or taken down.

City council is not expected to make a decision about the monument Tuesday. However, a large group of people are reportedly planning to show up and ask council to consider relocating or removing the monument.

Council took up this issue in 2015 — and voted to keep the statue in place.

Opponents of the monument say they won’t back down until something is done. However, there are others who want the statue to stay in place as a way to learn from history and not repeat the same mistakes.

An online petition to move the statue has a little more than 1,000 signatures. Organizers say they plan to bring the petition to Tuesday’s meeting.

