Chesapeake’s David Wright will DH for Mets Class-A team

(WAVY) — David Wright, who has not played in a Major League baseball game in nearly 15 months, will be the designated hitter for the Mets Class-A team in St. Lucie.

The Chesapeake native and former Norfolk Tide, has been suffering from a herniated disc in his neck and spinal stenosis.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has said recently that he is not ruling out Wright actually playing for New York before the season ends. Alderson has also implied that the Mets captain may be done as an everyday third baseman.

That leads to obvious speculation that the seven-time All-Star could end his career in the American League as a DH.

Wright is 34-years-old and is signed through 2020 with $47 million remaining on his contract.