Chesapeake man warns neighbors to watch their mailboxes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Mark Rogers wasn’t at his Western Branch home on Coffman Boulevard Monday evening, but surveillance cameras pointed at the street were recording, he said.

“It’s a pretty close-knit neighborhood. All my neighbors I’ve had have been my neighbors for at least 10 years, so we all know each other, we all talk to each other on a regular basis,” Rogers said.

One of those neighbors was watching. When Rogers got home, the neighbor told him it looked like someone opened Rogers’ mailbox and took something from it, he said.

“He told them, ‘If you took something out of it, I suggest you put it back,’ and I guess they just ran off,” Rogers said.

Rogers said he then pulled up his surveillance video, but it is difficult to see clearly.

“It looks like there’s something in her hand or in their hand when they run off, that you don’t see before they get to my mailbox… I don’t know what they took. It could have been something important. It could have been nothing. It could have been a coupon to Victoria’s Secret or Kohl’s. It could have been anything… It definitely bothers me,” he said.

He decided to post a warning to a Western Branch community Facebook page.

“Just to let the neighbors know, especially in my neighborhood, there’s a lot of cut through traffic, so you just never know who’s in the neighborhood… That’s a good way to get identity theft. I mean, that’s how it starts out, things start out as little crimes and progress on from there,” Rogers said.

Rogers called Chesapeake Police, who confirmed to WAVY News that officers took down a report. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service suggests exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted friends and neighbors to keep an eye on mailboxes.