Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues in black fabric

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville, Virginia, is planning to cover the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in black fabric.

The Daily Progress reports the city council voted unanimously early Tuesday to shroud the statues in fabric to represent the city’s mourning of Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old woman was killed Saturday when a car rammed into a group of people protesting a white nationalist rally in the city.

The rally was sparked by the city’s decision to remove a statue of Lee.

Tuesday’s vote came after anger boiled over at the first city council meeting since the rally. Some residents screamed and cursed at councilors and called for their resignations.

A police spokeswoman said three people were arrested and released on summons for disorderly conduct.