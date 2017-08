PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The start of the new school year is upon us and it’s not just for kids.

Ashley West and Avel Fulp from Centura College joined us on The Hampton Roads Show tell us about their programs and their special back to school party!

Centura College

Back To School Day

Wednesday, August 30th

10am to 7pm

Chesapeake Campus

CenturaCollege.edu

(757) 549-2121

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Centura College.