California teacher discusses gender identity with kindergarteners, upsetting parents

ROCKLIN, Cali. (CNN) — At what age do you talk to your child about gender identity? How young is too young?

A lot of parents in Rocklin, California didn’t get a chance to answer those questions.

They’re upset after a teacher discussed gender identity to the students in her kindergarten class. She spoke at a school meeting Monday, where many of the parents were airing their frustrations.

“It was never my intent to harm any students. Only to help them through a difficult situation,” the teacher said at the meeting.

She defended her actions to read two books she says were given to her by a transgender child going through a transition.

One parent said, “The kindergartners came home very confused about whether or not you can pick your gender, whether or not they really were a boy or a girl.”

Parents say besides the books, the transgender student at some point during class also changed clothes and was revealed as her true gender. Many parents say they feel betrayed and blind-sided.

“I want her to hear from me about gender identity means to her and to our family — not from a book that may be controversial.”

The issue was not on the agenda, so parents spoke out during Monday night’s public comments.

“It’s really about the parents being informed and involved and giving us the choice and the rights about what’s getting introduced to our kids — and at what age,” another parent said.