Authorities: Suspects used stolen credit cards at York Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart.

The sheriff’s office says the alleged fraud happened early Monday at a Walmart in the 2600 block of Route 17.

Four of the suspects used a card stolen from someone in Newport News, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of them came back later and used a different card stolen from the came person.

If you recognize these suspects or know anything about the alleged crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.