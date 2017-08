YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who used counterfeit cash in a store last week.

Authorities say the man entered the Wal-Mart in the 2600 block of Route 17 on Aug. 15 and used the counterfeit money to buy something. He was seen getting into a red sedan after leaving the store.

If you can identify this suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Counterfeit Cash Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office Photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office