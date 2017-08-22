Audience: Clash of the Heroes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today consisted of members from the Virginia Beach and Chesapeake Police Departments. They were her to tell us about their “Clash of the Heroes” charity tournament coming to the Virginia Beach Field House this weekend.

This annual charity event is to benefit the families of first responders who have died in the line of duty.

Clash of the Heroes

Charity Tournament

This Saturday, August 26 at 9 a.m.

Virginia Beach Field House

The event is Free, but donations are accepted

Benefits the family of Fallen Officer Michael Walter

For more information, call (757) 427-3955 extension 1012