Attorney: Charges against Del. Rick Morris to be withdrawn

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned Del. Rick Morris (R — 64th District) will have four charges nolle prossed — or withdrawn — on two counts of child cruelty and two counts assault and battery of a family member.

“We are pleased that this case is coming to an end and are hopeful that none of the charges are brought back by the Commonwealth as we are confident that, had the case gone to trial, the jury would have recognized the significant credibility issues with the Commonwealth’s case,” said Morris’ attorney Nicole Belote.

Based on information provided by the prosecutor, Morris’ defense is making a motion to nolle prosequi because an out of state subpoena has not been served on the alleged victim.

