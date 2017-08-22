3 local airports to receive federal funding for enhancements

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nine airports in Virginia will receive $18.8 million in federal funding for improvements.

Senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Tuesday that the money would come from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Suffolk Executive Airport, the Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airport and the Accomack County Airport are among the nine receiving funding.

In Suffolk, $3.75 million will go toward rehabilitating runway lighting.

At the Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airport, $1.7 million will help fund a 1,250 foot extension of the parallel taxiway and an additional 570 feet for the connector taxiways. This project will increase safety by eliminating the need for aircraft to back-taxi on the runway.

Over $370,000 will go toward rehabilitating 5,000 feet of runway at the Accomack County Airport to maintain structural integrity of the pavement and the minimize debris. The current runway’s lighting system has also reached the end of its life and must be updated to meet FAA standards.

“This funding is essential to help Virginia’s airports make necessary upgrades to infrastructure,” the senators said in a news release. “These grants will help our local airports improve travel and plan for future operations and growth.”