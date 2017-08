CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are looking for two suspects who they say stole from an ABC store last month.

The alleged larceny happened at the store on Eden Way — in the Greenbriar section of the city — on July 22.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released Monday by police.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize the men in the images.