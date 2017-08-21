Two Portsmouth car dealerships vandalized, thousands in damage

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two car dealerships in Portsmouth were struck by vandals over the weekend. The owners are asking for information leading to those responsible for trashing their businesses.

Right now, the business owners don’t know who did this or why they did it. They just know that all of the damage — from the spray paint to the shattered glass covering the ground — is a mess that they don’t want to be dealing with.

“It’s just not fair,” said Eric Council, who owns Mid-Atlantic Motors. “You’re just trying to make a living and this is what you get. So I don’t know, I don’t have an answer for it.”

Sunday morning, an employee of Sahara Motors found the damage. Seid Chaou, who is a partner at Sahara Motors, said, “The door here, and everything is messed up inside. Also, the gate was broken.”

The sliding chain-link gate was pulled entirely off its hinges.

“The gate was actually bent almost like a moon shape,” said Council.

Whoever came to the dealerships forced their way through that gate, stealing a car in the process. Employees are wondering how exactly they moved it and why they took one specific car.

Chaou said, “We don’t know why exactly this happened.”

But it wasn’t just the car. Doors, windows, spray paint — the damage almost seems endless.

“Every time something like this happens, it’s a setback,” said Council. “Like I lose the whole day today trying to clean up the mess, even probably tomorrow, too. I need to be doing what I need to be doing to provide a product and a service out here, but I’m stuck doing this, cleaning up somebody’s mess.”

They’re guessing it will cost thousands of dollars to fix. In the meantime, they’re turning to security cameras.

“This is the time to put it exactly, you know? Because security cameras, they can help a lot,” said Chaou.

Portsmouth police are investigating what happened. They say right now, they do not have a suspect in custody.