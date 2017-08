VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Virginia Beach.

Around 11:02 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a report of an injured person at the 7-Eleven at 5108 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police say the person appeared to have suffered a stab wound. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are still investigating.

