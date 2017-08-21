Record Adoption Numbers Set During 10 On Your Side’s Clear the Shelters Initiative

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads’ animal lovers helped set record adoption numbers on August 19, national Clear the Shelters day. Nearly 300 animals across Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina found forever homes.

Since WAVY-TV launched the initiative on July 18, more than 2,000 animals were adopted at either low-cost, or no cost, thanks to 15 participating shelters. Nationally, more than 23,000 animals were adopted Saturday and more than 68,000 pets found forever homes in the four weeks leading up to Clear the Shelters day. The unprecedented partnership included NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, Nexstar NBC Affiliates, Telemundo Stations and more than 900 animal shelters across the country and in Puerto Rico.

“WAVY-TV was proud to partner with NBC stations around the country to help animals find new, loving permanent homes,” said WAVY-TV/WVBT-TV Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “Together, we all helped make a difference here in Hampton Roads and nationwide.”

Portsmouth Humane Society started Saturday with 60 animals. By 5 p.m., 3 dogs and 12 cats remained. The shelter closed its doors at 8 p.m. with a record total of one-day adoptions, 47. The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter also set first-ever adoption totals, finding forever homes for 29 animals.

The Hampton Roads Show featured a Clear the Shelters special on Friday, August 18. Every participating shelter displayed an animal available for adoption. Less than 24-hours after the show aired, nearly all found loving families. You can watch the special edition on WAVY.com: http://wavy.com/2017/08/18/the-hampton-roads-show-clear-the-shelters-edition/

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris produced a Clear the Shelters report every Saturday during the initiative on WAVY News 10 at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Her reports are available online. WAVY.com also featured a Livestream of Kitty Cams sponsored by Harrison’s Moving & Storage at The Virginia Beach SPCA and Norfolk SPCA.

Our sponsors Priority Automotive and Stihl helped promote the message across Hampton Roads. Radio partner 97.3 The Eagle spread the importance of getting out and adopting throughout the month with Stephanie Taylor’s social media and on air reports.

You can still help address the overcrowding issues that all animal shelters experience. Visit one of the participating shelters below to see if you may be able to find a forever friend.

Billy The Kidden Rescue www.facebook.com/BillyTheKiddenRescue/

Chesapeake Animal Services www.cityofchesapeake.net/animalservices

Chesapeake Humane Society www.chesapeakehumane.org

Currituck Animal Shelter www.co.currituck.nc.us/Animal-Services-Control.cfm

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society www.gmhumanesociety.org

Heritage Humane Society www.heritagehumanesociety.org

Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center www.norfolk.gov/nacc

Norfolk SPCA www.NorfolkSPCA.org

Peninsula SPCA www.peninsulaspca.org

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter www.peninsulaanimalshelter.com

Portsmouth Humane Society www.portsmouthhumanesociety.org

SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina www.spcaofnenc.org

Suffolk Animal Care Center www.suffolkva.us/anml_ctrl

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center http://vbacac.com

Virginia Beach SPCA www.vbspca.com

Tune-in to WAVY-TV 10 on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. to watch a Clear the Shelters special that will feature exclusive celebrity interviews and a recap of this year’s national pet adoption campaign.