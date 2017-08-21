Portsmouth police searching for runaway teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a teenager who ran away from home last week.

Detectives say 15-year-old Tyreek Vincent was last seen leaving his home in the 10 block of Hobson Street at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Vincent left home without permission, according to police. Family members haven’t seen or heard from him since.

Police describe Vincent as a black male, between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 155 to 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, a cream-colored hoodie and light-colored sneakers.

If you see Tyreek or know of his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police immediately at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.